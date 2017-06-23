LAHORE - The Rasm-e-Qul for late prominent Pakistan Movement leader Col (r) Amjad Hussain Syed was held on Thursday at his residence, where a large number of people from different walks of life attended the prayers.

The participants prayed for the departed soul and expressed grief with the bereaved family.

Former president of Pakistan and NPT Chiarman Rafique Tarrar, Liaqat Baloch, former CM Manzoor Watto, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Justice (r) Aftab Farrukh, Naeem Hussain Chattha, NPT secretary Shahid Rasheed and Mujahid Hussain Syed and many other offered prayers.

Moreover, the Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust chairman, secretary and members expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Syed. The trust chairman Khalid Mehmood said that late Amjad Hussain participated in the Pakistan movement during his student life. He was the personality who met the Quaid e Azam, Allama Iqbal and Molana Zafar Ali Khan.

Senior journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami said that late Amjad Hussain took part in the Pakistan movement along with Hameed Nizami when it was at initial stages. He was the last one of the participants of the Lucknow session 1937. His services would be remembered, Shami added.