LAHORE - Punjab inspector general of police Capt (r) Muhammad Usman Khattak has said that martyred officials are the pride of the Punjab Police and giving more attention to the families of martyred and taking care of them constitutes the priorities of the police welfare.

The police chief said this while addressing a ceremony for the distribution of allotment letters to the families of those who laid their lives in the line of duty, at Central Police Office on Thursday. He said that all the RPOs and DPOs had already received clear directions from the central police office pertaining to the timely transfer of all stipends including ‘Guzara Allowance’ to the bank accounts of the martyred officials’ widows and heirs.

The IGP also offered them to directly call on him at his office or contact him over the telephone if they had any problem regarding transfer of money.

He warned that immediate departmental action would be initiated against those officers and officials who used delaying tactics in solving the problems being faced by the families of martyred soldiers. He said that the Punjab police right from the rank of constable to IGP was like a family, sharing happiness and sorrows with each other.

A residential plot could not be a compensation for the outstanding sacrifices of martyrs but it was an Eid Gift for them from the police department, he added.

Khattak also directed the officers to take all possible measures for the security of Shab-e-Qadar, Jummatul Wida and Chand Raat. He further directed the Dolphin Force, PRU Force and Traffic Police to have a close coordination between them for removing illegal encroachments on different roads of the city specially Ferozepur road and it should be the priority to maintain peace and tranquillity by using all available resources.

Additional IGP Mohsin Hassan Butt, Lahore CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains, Additional-IG Shoaib Dastgeer, Amjad Javeed Saleemi, Ijaz Hussain Shah, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Farooq Mazhar, Dr Haider Ashraf, AIG Waqar Abassi, Lahore CTO Rai Ejaz and SP (Dolphins) Muhammad Faisal were also present on this occasion.

The additional IG (Welfare) informed the police chief that heirs of 14 martyrs, who had embraced Shahadat in bomb blasts and encounters in Lahore, Multan, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, were invited on this occasion. He said that allotment letters had been given with the cooperation of Punjab Police and National Police Foundation.

The IGP also gave Rs2,000 each to the children of martyrs as Eidi gift. He directed the CCPO, RPOs, and DPOs to make foolproof security arrangements on the eve of Eid prayers.

The IGP further directed them to personally devise security plans for Eid congregations falling in A-category and it should also be made sure that force should be remain at their duty points at least one hour before the Eid prayers, whereas, all the circle officers should personally check the security arrangements and should also brief the about their sensitive duty.

He further directed that strict action should be taken against all violator of traffic rules and specifically for those who violate one way traffic rule without any discrimination on all major roads of city including Ferozepur Road.