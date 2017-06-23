LAHORE - A US delegation, led by former ambassador Ms Teresita C Schaffer, called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The delegation showed its interest in enhancing cooperation with the Punjab government in energy sector, especially in the field of solar energy.

The former US ambassador said praised the Punjab government’s development projects and efforts of the Chief Minister to meet energy needs.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in the energy sector alternate resources have also been utilised along with the routine ones.

He particularly mentioned the mega solar energy park established in Bahawlapur, saying it was contributing 400MW to the national grid. The CM also appreciated the US cooperation already done in solar sector.