LAHORE - The Airport Security Force (ASF) authorities on Wednesday arrested a citizen and recovered a gun and bullets from his possession before entering Allama Iqbal International Airport, said an officer of CAA. The man, identified as Bilal, approached airport entry and during search, the ASF officials recovered one gun 223 bore, seven magazines and 111 bullets from his car. The vehicle, bearing registration number LEB-2342, was also taken into custody by ASF and later it was handed over to local police.

Sources revealed that the accused was coming from any wedding function and carried the weapon unintentionally. Crackers and other fire works were also found from his vehicle.

A case has been registered against the accused.