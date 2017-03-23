LAHORE - Pakistan Chemists Retailers Association has announced protest across the province against recent amendments in Drug Act on April 2.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club yesterday, Chairman PCRA Ishaq Meo said that half shutter down strike would be observed on April 11 against black law.

Flanked by other office bearers, he said that drug inspectors were harassing retailers by registering FIRs illegally without getting approval from Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB).

Ishaq Meo said the purpose of harassing retailers was to capture market of Rs3 billion. He said that the rulers were using slogans of spurious and fake drugs to harass retailers doing lawful business. He said that there was no precedence anywhere in the world to give 14 year imprisonment and confiscation of property on violation of Drug Act. He demanded withdrawal of anti retailer amendments in Drug Act.