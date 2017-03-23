LAHORE - The Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Asia Foundation arranged a three-day training of trainers on strengthening the capacity of government officials on human rights from March 20-22, 2017 at Avari Hotel, Lahore.

The training was part of the Action Plan for human rights approved by the Prime Minister on February 13, 2016. As many as 35 officers from Punjab government participated in it.

In the training, different themes of human rights including civil, political, economic, women, children, minorities, disabled and cultural rights were discussed among the participants. The participants took keen interest in the proceedings both in learning and delivery context. They participated through group participation, role play and individual questions.

Anijad Nazir, Executive Director, Institute of Development & Research and Corresponding capabilities Islamabad served as the lead trainer. The training was inaugurated by Muhammad Arshad, Director General, Ministry of Human Rights. Lubna Mansoor, Regional Director Punjab, Ministry of Human Rights and Coordinator of Training, gave her welcome remarks on behalf of the Ministry.

Mary Gill, Parliamentarian, Human Rights activist and Member Provincial Task Force on Human Rights presided over the concluding session. She lauded the role of Ministry of Human Rights in imparting training to the officers of the provincial government on Human Rights and distributed certificates among the participants.

PR