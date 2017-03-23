LAHORE - Two-day International Kidney Transplant Congress concluded at Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex on Wednesday.

The Department of Urology & Kidney Transplantation Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex arranged the event in collaboration with Transplantation Society of Pakistan (TSP), Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS), Pakistan Society of Nephrology (PNS) and University of Health Sciences.

The symposium focused on latest development in transplantation with special emphasis on deceased donor transplantation in Pakistan.

The salient features of the congress included deceased donor organ transplantation; religious aspects of organ donation; workshop on HLA tissue typing; state-of-the-art lectures of international faculty; video lectures; laparoscopic donor nephrectomy; recent advances in immunosuppression; ABO incompatible transplant in highly sensitized patients; and case presentations.

Chairman & Dean Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Prof Farid Ahmad Khan welcomed foreign speakers Prof Lionel Rostaing and Prof Franco Citterio and congratulated Prof Hafiz Shahzad Ashraf and his team for wonderful effort to organize successful international kidney transplant congress.

He said this congress covered different aspects of kidney transplantation; ranging from deceased donor organ transplantation to surgical skills, pre-transplant workup and much more.

He thanked Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi for taking time out for this congress and said “we look forward to learn and get insight to the Islamic perspectives on deceased donor organ transplantation”.