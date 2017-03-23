LAHORE - The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Virtual University (VU) will jointly host an international conference on social sciences this year. For this purpose the website of the conference was launched in a ceremony on Wednesday.

VU Rector Dr Naveed A Malik and LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar signed the memorandum in at VU’s MA Jinnah campus, Lahore. The officials of both varsities were also present in the event and discussed various strategies for international conference “Social Sciences and Humanities in the New Millennium: Challenges and Prospects” which is going to be held from 14-16 December, 2017.

Heads of both institutions said that website will provide comprehensive details for the scholars interested to participate from local and abroad.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said that social sciences are a major category of academic disciplines, concerned with society and the relationships among individuals within a society. Research and development in area of economics, political science, human geography, demography, psychology, and sociology has brought positive change in human life. In a wider sense, social science also includes some fields in the humanities such as anthropology, archaeology, jurisprudence, history, and linguistics.

The VC added that positivist social scientists use methods resembling those of the natural sciences as tools for understanding society, and so define science in its stricter modern sense.

VU Rector Dr Naveed A Malik said that social scientists are involved with solving many of the world’s biggest issues, such as violent crime, alternative energy, and cyber security. Dr Malik added that among the important roles that social science can play is in fighting the spread of infectious diseases.

A perfect example is the Ebola crisis in West Africa. While part of solving this problem naturally rested on developing a clearer understanding of the pathogens involved and increasing investment in drugs, there were a number of social science needs as well.

The MoU envisages collaboration between the two institutions in academic, research and human and infrastructural resources. Apart from the collaboration in research projects, this linkage provides collaboration options such as sharing of academic data, publication and information.

Both institutions agreed to access research laboratories, facilities, joint seminars, workshops and other areas of mutual interest.

OUR STAFF REPORTER