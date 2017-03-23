LAHORE - Pakistan Day will be observed in the city with traditional zeal and fervour with several rallies, seminars, and ceremonies are also being arranged today (Thursday).

Special prayers will be offered at mosques and churches across the city for the prosperity of the country. The day will be kicked off with 21-gun salute. Main ceremony district government will be arranged at Government High School Khazana Gate at 10am in which additional commissioner will participate.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed said that city government will mark Pakistan Day with zeal and fervour. He said city government will organise ceremonies at tehsil level government schools including Government Islamia Girls High School Cant 2 Fane Road, Government High Secondary School Chuhang, Government Girls High School Secondary Singh Pura, Government Central Model High School and at Government Suha-e-APS Memorial Girls High School Model Town.

Walled City of Lahore Authority in collaboration with Punjab Archives Department is holding an exhibition titled Tareekh Kay Jharokon Sey (Pages of History) based on historical documents alongside lithographs, miniature paintings belonging to different eras of Muslim Lahore history at Shahi Hammam inside Delhi Gate. Quaid-e-Azam Library is also arranging a ceremony on Pakistan Day. The three-day celebrations will kicked off with flag hoisting ceremony at 9am followed by a daylong activities including exhibition, painting compactions and other activities on March 24 and March 25.

NPT sitting on Pakistan Day

The Nazaria Pakistan Trust and Pakistan Movement Workers Trust will organise a special sitting regarding “Pakistan Day” at the trust building on Thursday (today).

NPT chairman Rafique Tarar will preside over while Pakistan movement workers will be the guests of honour on the occasion.