LAHORE - Police on Wednesday registered a case against ‘unidentified students’ of Punjab University for carrying out violent activities on campus, a day after a brawl erupted between two student groups.

At least 10 students were injured when activists of the Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba (IJT) clashed with students organising a Pakhtun cultural event at the Punjab University on Tuesday.

The severity of the clash could be gauged from the fact that tear gas shells were fired by police to disperse the violent students. A First Information Report (FIR) has now registered with Muslim Town police against the troublemakers. The case has been registered under Sections 427 (mischief causing damage), 147/148 (riot with armed weapons) and 353/186 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to FIR, the police received a tip off regarding severe clashes breaking out between rival student groups. “As the police officials attempted to intervene, the students also attacked the police with batons,” the FIR states. Sources in police say those involved in the clashes will be identified through CCTV footage.