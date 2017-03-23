LAHORE - The English Literary Society, Progressive Writers Association and Bazm-i-Waris Shah literary organization observed ‘World Poetry Day’ on Wednesday at Pak Tea House.

The purpose to celebrate this day was to promote the reading, writing, publishing and teaching of poetry throughout the world and, as the Unesco session declaring the day says, to "give fresh recognition and impetus to national, regional and international poetry movements." The writers passed a resolution that they were ready to answer terrorists’ narrative on peace in society. Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in his statement after recent wave of terror vowed to dislodge terrorist from their strongholds.

The resolution pledged to root out terrorism and extremism out from country. The prominent writers included Dr. Kanwal Feroze, Prof Anvaar-ul-Haq, Rubia Jilani, Nazar Blinder, Ghaffar Shahzad, Iftikhar Bukhari, Javaid Aftab, Dr. Shahida Dilawar, Irfan Sadiq, Ejaz Feroze Ejaz, Maqsood Chughtai, Asim Shujai and Mian Salal-ud-Din were present on the occasion.