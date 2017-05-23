LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said the Punjab government has extended all possible cooperation to the Chinese Higher Education department.

The minister was addressing to the MoU Signing ceremony between Punjab Higher Education Commission and Culture & Education Department of Chinese Overseas Exchange Association.

PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Nizamuddin and Director Culture & Education Department Lei Zhengang were the signatory of the Memorandum of Understanding.

Prof Dr Nizamuddin in his address said that the MoU will serve as a link between the Punjab Higher Education Commission and the Chinese Education & Culture Department and would help in sending our students to China for studies. LEI Zhengang, Director of Culture and Education Department COEA, said that the joint collaboration would help promote the culture and strengthen our friendship.