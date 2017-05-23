LAHORE - According to a research every year 8,124 students do PhD in Pakistan but the quality of their work is not according to international standards. PhD is not only a degree it’s a lifestyle.

These views were expressed by Dr Mugheesuddin Sheikh (Dean School of Media and Communication UCP) Monday at a seminar. The topic of seminar was “How to promote culture of quality PhD in Pakistan?”

“Every PhD student has to give up his social life. If you remain social and study on the same point your quality gets affected. A supervisor and a student should have the relationship of a body and soul. We see students discussing their thesis with their supervisor in lunch breaks or only for five to ten minutes. This is totally unfair behavior of a teacher with his student and students’ with his content,” Dr Sheikh said.

Guest speakers of the seminar were Dr Zakria Zakir (Dean of Social sciences Punjab University), Dr Muhammad Ramzan (Director Quality enhancement cell ITU) and Dr Ayesha Ajmal (Assistant professor mass communication Punjab University).

Further, he said that time management is the main component for the student of PhD. They should manage their time accordingly.

Dr Zakria Zakir said that our PhD and MPhil students do not have vision of critical evaluation. He said with the help of research we have to promote the quality education. Every student should know about its research journals properly.

Dr Ramzan said that good English or vocabulary is not the only component of good thesis. A good thesis is that which you can represent at any platform. Students should attend conferences, workshops and seminars. Dr Ayesha Ajmal said that students should fully consume the libraries. She said repetition of topics is also a big problem. Creativity and new ideas are very less in the market. We have to support the unique and new ideas.