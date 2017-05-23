LAHORE - City police Monday claimed to have smashed a gang of robbers by arresting its three members during a special crackdown on street criminals. The police also seized an auto-rickshaw, cash, two pistols, and bullets from the arrested suspects. They were identified by police Naeem Riaz, Ahsan and Omar.

According to a police spokesman, the Race Course police team arrested the robbers during an operation. The bandits were wanted to the police in several cases of armed robberies, the spokesman claimed. Further investigations were underway.