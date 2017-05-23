LAHORE - The University of Management and Technology (UMT) has appointed a nuclear scientist as its new Rector. Dr Muhammad Aslam who was the rector of Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS) from 2003 to 2016 has been appointed the 2nd full-time rector of the varsity, with a four-year term.

He has taken up this post replacing founding rector Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad who would continue his new role as the chairman of the Board of Governors and Board of Trustees of ILM Trust, on behalf of Chairman Prof Dr Khurshid Ahmad who would be acting as a guiding figure and Trustee of the Board.