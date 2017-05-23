LAHORE - City traffic police department Monday launched regular training sessions to educate wardens about behavioural changes. All the city traffic wardens will attend this training session.

A police spokesman said that the first training session was held at Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust on Monday. Chief traffic officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed, former Capitan Pakistan’s cricket team Inzmam-ul-Haq, Shahid Rasheed, Dr Faouzia Saeed, Bushra Murtaza and a large number of traffic wardens were also percent on this occasion. While speaking on this occasion, SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmed said that traffic wardens are the interface of Lahore Police since they are serving citizens amid scorching heat and weather conditions. Traffic police on Monday officially launched ethical training program for traffic wardens in which various religious leaders and socialites will deliver lectures based on ethics to educate traffic wardens. According to the CTO, the latest training would help build the moral and character of traffic officers. On this occasion, Inzmam-ul-Haq said, “We all are the followers of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and Allah Almighty has sent us to this world as his best creation so it is mandatory for us to treat other with good ethics; to be proven as a true follower of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The holy month of Ramazan is about to commence and I salute to all those who perform duty under the extreme warm weather condition at 45 degrees. Blood screening of traffic wardens was also organized by the Red Crescent during the training session.