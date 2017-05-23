LAHORE - Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir inaugurated hepatitis screening and vaccination week at DHQ Hospital Kasur on Monday. The week-long screening and vaccination campaign, covering the entire province, will conclude on May 27. The provincial minister announced that Blood Transfusion Authority has been activated to check blood borne diseases. “Proper disposal of hospital waste is being ensured,” he said, adding that awareness campaign has been started for dentists and barbers regarding sterilisation of instruments.