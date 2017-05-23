LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday gave three months time to the federal law ministry to make all insurance tribunals functional in Punjab province, observing that contempt proceedings would be initiated against it in case of failure.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on several petitions challenging unavailability of Insurance Tribunals in Punjab for last 17 years. The chief Justice expressed serious concerns over non-functioning of insurance tribunals.

The counsel for the petitioner had contended that insurance tribunals had not been in the provincial capital to take up the matters related to insurances claims. He argued that the federal government was bound to establish insurance tribunals under Insurance Ordinance 2000.

A federal law officer told the court that one additional district & sessions judge in every district of Punjab had been given additional powers of insurance tribunals to take up matters related to insurance claims. He told the court that insurance tribunals would be made functional within four months period.

At this, the CJ gave three months time to the federal government observing that contempt proceedings would be initiated against the law ministry if these tribunals were not established within the given time. The court adjourned the hearing until August 22.

Nadra DG summoned

The Lahore High Court Monday sought persona appearance of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Punjab Director General on petitions challenging for not issuing renewed national identity cards or new ones to Pakhtoon citizens.

Khan Muhammad and others moved petitions through their counsel submitting that they were citizens and had been living in Punjab for several years. They said they also paid taxes on everything they owned including properties. But unfortunately, the Nadra cancelled their CNICs as they approached it for renewal of new identity cards, the counsel said. They requested the court to order Nadra to issue them their confiscated cards and issued them new cards.

Previously, the court was told that the Nadra DG could not appear because of his official engagement. However, during the hearing, the court directed the officer to ensure his presence on the next hearing and put off further hearing until May 26.

CAA officer summoned over airports privatisation

The Lahore High Court Monday directed a law officer to ensure presence of any responsible officer of Civil Aviation Authority along with record regarding under question privatisation of three major airports of the country.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up and observed that the court had the jurisdiction hear the matter to the extent of Lahore Airport.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the petitioners argued that airports cannot be privatised or outsourced for being sensitive premises. He said such step would damage national security. He prayed the court to set aside the impugned decision of the federal government and stop outsourcing of the airports. Muhammad Ayaz and others employees of the authority had filed the petitions saying that the government had decided to outsource airports but such step could endanger national security. The court would resume hearing on May 24.