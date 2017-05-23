PR LAHORE - The newly-elected body of the Media Workers Organisation, Lahore, took oath here the other day. PML-N leader Mian Raza administered the oath.

Raza assured the office-bearers of his support for the welfare of media workers. He stressed that the privileged class must ensure welfare of the downtrodden, a press release said. Media Workers Organisation President Asghar Khan said the organisation’s new team would take along all media workers and fight for their rights. The programme started with recitation of Holy Quran and Kalam of Hazrat Mian Mohammad Bakhsh (RA) by The Nation’s staffer M Fayyazuddin Qadari whereas Ali Sherazi took the responsibility of comparing. A large number of media workers attended the oath ceremony.