LAHORE - A man who worked with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for more than a decade and also claims to the brain behind a number of authorities and corporations says that people are fed with the same faces ruling the country for the past several decades and want to see a change as a result of the next election.

Haroon Khawaja, who has set up Pakistan Freedom Movement to bring about a change on the political map, said while talking to reporters here yesterday that his party had completed its homework and would introduce young, energetic and competent people in the next election. He said the same people returned to power through election because the voters did not have many candidates to choose from. But the PFM would offer a better choice and, with public support, throw out these political monopolists, said Khawaja.

He claimed that his party had candidates for all provincial and national seats. Haroon said the PFM had completed its political homework in 120 districts of the country.