LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N government has always considered politics as the means of serving people and during the last four years, the PML-N government has set new examples of public service.

“No other example of fast development in the 70-year history of country is found and this is the reason PML-N is still the country's most popular party,” Shehbaz told his party workers.

Th e CM said the people who try to make politics a mean of completing their private agenda will never succeed.

“Those who are compromising national interest for their vested interests, they can never be loyal to public and such politicians will be held accountable by public. Our public won’t endure the politics of chaos, impeachment and lie likewise at every step they have rejected those who are involved in negative politics so surely these elements will confront failure in the general elections of 2018.

Shehbaz claimed that despite the obstacles created by political opponents, development projects have been completed speedily with transparency.

Opponents should remember that no attempt to halt progress of Pakistan will succeed. Anti-people politicians should not waste time. The day and night service and hard work of PML (N) has helped Pakistan in achieving its dream of development, he claimed and added further that Pakistan needs unity not hypocrisy to move forward.

The Chief Minister said that we as a whole need to push ahead with accord and just common collaboration can help the country to get back its lost goal.

Condolence

CM Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief on the death of Abdullah Abdudaim, Consul General of Saudia Arabia in Karachi. While sharing the grief with the bereaved family in his condolence message, the CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Also, he expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of father of Senior Sports Reporter of Nawa-e-Waqt Ashraf Chaudary.

Shehbaz ridicules Imran

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif ridiculed PTI chief Imran Khan over his Peshawar Metro Bus decision.

In his tweet, he spoofed Khan’s plan to launch the bus project.

He tweeted:

WO JO KATRA K GUZERTA THA MERE SAYE SY

AB SUNA HA K MERE NAQSH-E-QADM DHONDTA HA