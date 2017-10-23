LAHORE - The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department screened 3,62,000 people at 438 camps set up across the province during health week, August 15 to 19, the minister revealed.

Speaking at the launch of Health Week 2017 Report at a local hotel Sunday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir said the date would be used for assessing disease burden and for future strategy.

He said that the government was making serious efforts to fill the gaps in health sector prevailing for last 70 years.

Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq, Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Health Dr Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretaries, project heads, international development partners, Dr Yahya Gulzar, Dr Aslam Chahudry, Dr Tahir Manzoor, Dr Eais Muhammad, members of Provincial Assembly and officers from health department attended the ceremony.

Kh Imran Nazir said that some individual act of negligence spoils the image of whole department. He further said that the night duty timing of gynecologists would be monitored strictly.

Kh Salman Rafiq said that the government was establishing network of hospitals and health facilities across the province. He said that Punjab has spent more on health than any other federating unit in the country.

He said that best health facilities were being provided at Tehsil and District Headquarter Hospitals.

Ali Jan Khan briefed the participants about salient features of health week report. He said that findings of this report would be helpful for the prevention and cure of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Members of international health organizations and donor partners appreciated the P&SHD for initiating such a step directly relating to the health of the poorest strata of the society.