Two children were killed and their parents wounded critically when a speedy bus bumped into their car near Babu Sabu interchange, rescuers said on Sunday. The fatal road mishap took place near Toll Plaza of the motorway, police said. Four persons of a family were sitting inside the car parked alongside the road when a rashly-driven bus hit it from the rear side. As a result, two children died on the spot while their mother and father were rushed to Jinnah Hospital with multiple injuries. Both the man and his wife are said to be doctors. Police identified the deceased as 11-year-old Rehan and his 7-year-old brother Saim. The condition of the couple was said to be critical till late Sunday night. The police reached the spot and arrested the bus driver. Initial investigation suggested that the bus driver applied the brakes but it failed to work. The police were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

Customs authorities Sunday seized smuggled goods worth more than Rs3 million, said a spokesman. He said on a tip-off, superintendent Nasir Minhas led team flagged down a vehicle and recovered 780 pieces HD digital receivers, 200 pieces auto parts, 150Kg cloth and 80 Kg chemical. The team comprised deputy superintendent Agha Qadeer and inspectors Gulzar Bhatti, Mansoor Elahi and Muhammad Aslam Ch. Goods were being smuggled through a passenger bus which has also been taken into custody by customs authorities. A customs officer talking to The Nation said that all the goods were of non-notified category due to which FIR has not been registered. In another bid, the officials seized a non-customs paid luxury car in Model Town. As per customs officer, car owner Usman also hurled abused at the staff when they confiscated the vehicle Usman was displaying a fake registration number plates and he could not produce any import documents of the car, customs officer concluded. –Staff Reporter

The provincial police will mount one of the biggest security operations in Lahore for the next week’s t-20 cricket match to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium. Hundreds of police officers including at least six district police officers are called in to help city police department meet the staff shortage in Lahore. According to a notification issued by the central police office, the Punjab Police Inspector General has approved the “provision of additional force” to ensure best security arrangements for the mega match. More than 600 districts police are placed at the disposal of Lahore capital city police officer “in order to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Sri Lankan cricket team” with effect from October 28 to 31. District police officers of Jhang, Chiniot, Vehari, Khanewal, Chakwal, and Attock are among the police called for security duties in Lahore in addition to at least 30 DSP rank officers. Similarly, at least 100 Elite Police Force teams along with six snipers will also be engaged in security operations. –Staff Reporter

School Education Minister Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan has said that Punjab School Education Department will hold a drama festival from 25-27 October at Alhamra, the Mall to promote peace, tolerance and harmony in the country. Talking to APP here on Sunday, Rana Mashood said the need to lay foundations of a tolerant society was never as pressing as today, adding that schools must inculcate cardinal values of tolerance and harmony among the young students. He said it was time to create among studnets at a tender age to free country of the menace of intolernaec and discord. About the drama festival, he said the three-day drama festival (Oct 25-27) was being held in collaboration with the Unique Schools and some 40 schools from the provincial metropolis would participate in the festival. He said the amateur students will present plays on different plots revolving around the themes of enhancing tolerance, peace and harmony in the societies and educational institutions. To a query, the education minister said Punjab government had always taken lead in the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) in the province, adding that Punjab schools education department was the largest department with almost more than half a million students, and these students must be educated at a tender age on the pitfalls of intolerance and discord. –APP



The minister said it was the collective responsibility of the government and the society to work for the ideal of a tolerant and harmonious society, adding that a large of veterans dramatists, playwrights, artists, intellectuals, columnists, educationists and journalists had been invited to the drama festival. The minister made a special mention of the Ministry of Information and Culture, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Alhamra Arts Council, Unique Group of Institutions and media houses for promoting the national cause. Responding to a query, he said the drama festival would present a soft image of the country and highlight the efforts of the educational institutions to achieve the goal of a tolerant Pakistan, adding that International Education Conference was also being held during the first week of November, in which educationists, scholars and intellectuals from across the world would arrive in Lahore.