LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the elections must be held on time and the process of accountability should also be continued alongside.

Addressing a gathering at the JI’s Azme Nau Convention at Wahdat road on Sunday, he said that delaying the polls would plunge the country into a serious crisis. He said that the nation was not satisfied with the accountability of Nawaz Sharif alone and wanted accountability of all those named in the Panama leaks.

He said that the masses were looking forward to the NAB and if the present Bureau Chairman also adopted the attitude of his predecessors, the masses would besiege the rulers and nobody would be able to stop a revolution. He announced that thousands of youth will attend JI convention on March 23.

The JI chief said that Nawaz Sharif government had acquired billions of dollars loans during the last four years but the roads of the Punjab capital looked like ruins of Mohenjo-Daro. He said Nawaz Sharif had been prime minister thrice but he had adopted dictatorial attitude and ruined the democratic institutions, and now he was fighting for selfish ends under the cover of protest over the court decision.

He said there was no room for the agents of the international establishment and US agents in the country and added that either they would have to return the plundered wealth or flee from the country. He said the country had been run by a gang of selfish people who were not ready to come out of their self and look towards the masses.

He said that once again, efforts were being made to establish family rule in the country. He said that the country’s politics revolved around individuals and families and that was why institutions were weak.

The JI chief said the ousted Prime Minister was claiming that he was fighting for the sanctity of the vote whereas he was actually fighting for himself. He said these were the rulers who had allowed CIA agent Raymond Davis to return home although he had killed three innocent persons in the city. He said that corruption and Safarish were the gifts of the Nawaz Sharif and Zardari.

He said that the Sharif family had been in power for the last 35 years but the people of Lahore did not get even clean drinking water. The plight of the government hospitals was so pitiable that even the women patients and women in labour were not admitted there.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, said that the large gathering at the convention proved that the JI was alive in the city and it represented people in all walks of life. He said that the mandate of the Lahorites had been stolen in every election.

He said it had been established by now that the corrupt and incompetent people representing the Punjab capital only brought bad name to the city. He said that the JI alone had the capability and the will to bring about a change and it was the responsibility of the Lahorites to obstruct the election of the thieves and those working against the country’s ideology to the corridors of power.

The JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed, speaking on the occasion, said that JI had been serving the people of the country both inside the assemblies and outside.