LAHORE - Some vested interests are using isolated incidents like delivery of a child at underpass of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to undermine good work of medical community and health department, Health Managers Association General Secretary Dr Haq Nawaz Bharwana said.

Speaking at a meeting, of the medics body, Dr Bharwana said these elements are provoking patients and their attendants against doctors and staff providing quality healthcare services at public sector institutions. Dr Bharwana said that the healthcare providers should not be blamed for the incident at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as the woman went to the canteen at own. “She went to the canteen without the advice of consultant and thus suffered”, he said. He said that working of tertiary care has improved considerably during the last couple of years. “These are isolated incidents. Huge number of patients are getting quality treatment. Such incidents should not be used to undermine performance of hospitals and duty doctors”, he suggested.