Too many things are now refusing to go away. The old method of sweeping under the carpet seems to be failing to work. Take sexual harassment. Things seemed bad enough when Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul, had been exposed as a sexual harasser, but no one really expected what followed.

There was the #MeToo movement started by a Hollywood actress which evoked a huge response. Including from Gulalay Wazir, the PTI womens’ seat MNA, who claimed that party chief Imran Khan had sent people to throw acid at her. Funny, isn’t it. There you think it’s against corruption, and then you find out you have to fling acid into someone’s face. Anyway, Ms Wazir can’t be believed. She never won the World Cup, you see.

The calumny against Imran Khan was as far as Pakistan’s participation went, but the revelations went on, with Oscar winners saying that Weinstein had asked them to give him massages, or get them. And then there was a Canadian producer who was also exposed. Hmmm. Bollywood has somehow managed to live down the Shakti Kapoor scandal, and now Lollywood seems ripe for exposure… And speaking of producers, will the proliferation of TV channels lead to anything?

Perhaps as pressing an issue (though not as thoroughly discussed, being a Third-World happening, affecting poor people) is the tendency to give birth on the roadside when not given admission to government hospitals. First there was the woman who gave birth to a baby girl after she was refused admission to the THQ Hospital, Raiwind. Then there was the woman who gave birth to a boy in the underpass between Ganga Ram Hospital and FJ Medical College, after admission was not given to her at Ganga Ram and earlier Lady Aitchison. And then there was the woman who gave birth outside the THQ Hospital Tandlianwala.

It must mean something that in all three cases, both mother and child were reported as doing well. It should not be forgotten that childbirth used to be a leading cause of death, and needs medical supervision. At the same time, it is a natural function, and kids have been born without doctors interfering, since time immemorial. After all, there was no attending gynaecologist when Eve bore Cain, was there? At the same time, this hopefully won’t become a fashion. It’s perhaps an illustration of the truism that if someone is to come into this world, nothing can stop it from happening. The baby at Tandlianwala had been referred to the DHQ Hospital Faisalabad because the THQ Hospital was scared they couldn’t handle the postpartum bleeding possible because of the mother’s anaemia. But both mother and child lived through the delivery in an ambulance outside the hospital.

Another thing that seems to refuse to go away is the trial of Mian Nawaz Sharif and his children. Though a cop got slapped by a lawyer (who got fired from his government job), the indictment could not be stopped. Delaying it didn’t work. Even Captain Safdar got indicted. From what I’ve been hearing on the talk shows, I think the old saw about being innocent until proven guilty has been thrown out of the window. Now, it seems, the one about there being no smoke without a fire, has been adopted. Still, the apparently casual assumption of guilt does seem to pre-empt the trial process. Yet the same critics castigate the Sharifs for undermining the courts. I’m confused. Aren’t you?

California is burning. Yes, there are brushfires like anything starting all over the state, causing large numbers of people to evacuate and destroying much property. The fires come after a drought caused by global warming. President Donald Trump has told the world that global warming is a conspiracy by China, so he would probably be better pleased if someone said the fires had been started by militants, or preferably in this case, migrants.

Lahore is getting ready for militants, not fires, and we can all expect a complete lockdown days before, because the Sri Lankan cricket board has decided that the third T20I will be played here, marking the return of the team to the ground where the ban on Pakistan all started.

But the most unfinished business would have to be in India, where there was much controversy over a BJP legislator who said at a rally in Meerut the Taj Mahal had been built by traitors. Great. OK, so Shah Jehan was a traitor. Then prosecute him. OK, then summarily execute him. Can’t? He’s already dead? Tell us something new. There seems to be some confusion at work. The dynasty was ended in 1857 by the British. So the British were not traitors? Sorry, but I’m even more confused. I do know that the Mutiny state in Meerut, where the BJP man spoke. And he didn’t bring out the even more damaging information that Shah Jehan ate beef. Well, maybe he didn’t, for I don’t know if court etiquette would allow Bara gosht to be put before a king, but I’m not sure. And it was Jehangir who favoured his cups, and thus presumably had a penchant for beef kebabs, not his son.

And the unfinished business of the weather. We’re near the end of October, and the summer doesn’t seem to be over yet. That’s one bit of weather that Shah Jehan, traitor or no traitor, didn’t experience.