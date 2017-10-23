LAHORE: Pakistan’s Food Fortification Programme (FFP) was launched in Punjab by the United Kingdom’s Department of International Development (DFID) on Monday.

The launch ceremony was held in Lahore to celebrate the start of edible oil and ghee and wheat flour food fortification in Punjab.

Joanna Reid, head of DFID Pakistan, visited the Data Flour Mill to inaugurate the equipment. A delegation of Punjab government, British High Commission and Food Fortification Programme officials also attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Speaking at the event, DFID head Joanna Reid said, "The UK is committed to working with Pakistan to tackle the nutrition emergency. Over 37 million Pakistanis are not getting enough food and this hits women and girls hardest. Vision 2025 is the government’s pledge to make nutrition a priority – it matters for the health of the nation and for Pakistan’s future prosperity."

"The UK has started a Food Fortification Programme to improve nutrition in Pakistan. This includes the fortification of wheat flour and edible oil and ghee across Pakistan starting in Punjab. The Food Fortification Programme aims to improve the production, access and consumption of wheat flour fortified with iron, folic acid, vitamin B12 and zinc, and edible oil and ghee fortified with vitamins A and D."

Addressing the ceremony, Food Minister Bilal Yaseen said, "I can assure you that food fortification programme is an excellent initiative for our province and we pledge complete support of the Punjab government and the Punjab Food Authority for the programme. We are on the roadmap to effectively reduce malnutrition in Pakistan in partnership with DFID."

The programme is being implemented by Mott MacDonald and Nutrition International in collaboration with key government departments at national and provincial level and with industry associations including the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) and Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA).

The Food Fortification Programme is contributing to the UK’s aim of improving access and consumption of sufficient, nutritious and safe food for women of childbearing age and children to improve nutritional status in Pakistan.