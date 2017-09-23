LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the government of the PML-N has provided funds worth billions of rupees for progress in the South Punjab and every district of South Punjab has been included on priority in development progress in the province.

He stated through funds of billions of rupees right of the people of South Punjab has been returned to them. He said he gives special attention to the interest of the people of South Punjab and every possible effort are being made for the progress in South Punjab.

The Punjab government is launching a mega project of the clean drinking water from the South Punjab and all tehsils of South Punjab have been included in this project of Rs15 billion, he added.

He said top standard educational institutes like Daanish Schools have also been established in South Punjab in which children from poor families are getting top standard education free of cost and the safe city project has also been launched in Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Division has been given all-out resources for development and progress.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to lawmakers from Bahawalpur. Federal ministers belonging to Bahawalpur Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Balighur Rehman, minister of state Arshad Khan Legari, besides other MNAs Provincial Ministers Tanveer Aslam Malik, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and secretaries of concerning departments were also present.

Talking to the lawmakers, the chief minister said after 400-MW solar power plant in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, now a Turkish firm will install 300-MW solar power project at the price of six cents per unit that will be lowest power tariff in the history of Pakistan.

The PML-N government has installed several power projects to eliminate load-shedding and by the end of this year, load-shedding will be eliminated from Pakistan. He said billions of rupees of the people have been saved through transparency, quality and speedy completion of projects, he further added.

He said survey for the clean drinking water is being completed and contracts for the projects will be announced in November. He said a network of carpeted roads has been established in villages that is the biggest rural road network project in Pakistan.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had introduced the form to the market road project in 1985 and now the Punjab government is spending Rs90 billion on rural roads projects due to which rural economy is progressing. He said infrastructure has been improved in Punjab with the investment of billions of rupees and mega projects worth billions of rupees have been completed.

He told that Khanewal-Lodhran Road will cost Rs23 billion and the Punjab government is providing funding for this project, adding two-way DG Khan-Muzafargarh Road will be completed at the cost of Rs13 billion from the funding of the Punjab government. The Punjab government is establishing state-of-the-art hepatitis filter clinic in every district across the province to provide free medical treatment, work on billion rupees projects in education, health and other social sectors are continuing.

The lawmakers belonging to South Punjab said the chief minister has always given resources for development in South Punjab which has never seen such development in the history. They said, for this reason, the people of South Punjab love CM Shahbaz Sharif. DCs and DPOs of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar participated in the meeting via video link.