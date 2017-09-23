LAHORE - Rallies and demonstrations expressing solidarity with the oppressed Rohingya Muslims were held all over the country on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq.

Protestors demanded immediate expulsion of the Myanmar envoy from the country and snapping all ties with her. Rallies were staged in the federal capital, the provincial capitals, besides major cities all over the country.

Sirajul Haq said the Pakistan government had not taken any step in line with the nation’s aspirations on the issue of the Rohingya Muslims. It was unfortunate, he said, that the Muslim rulers were not raising their voice in support of the oppressed Muslims for the fear of the world powers. He said had there been any bold Muslim rulers imbued with self respect and sense if dignity, the bloodletting of the Muslims of Kashmir, Myanmar and Palestine would not have been possible.

He urged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to visit the Rohingya refugee camps, sever all ties with Myanmar, and also mobilise other Muslims states for a complete boycott of Myanmar. “All Muslim states should sever all ties with Myanmar till its government agrees to give all rights to the Rohingya Muslims,” Siraj suggested and added the Muslim world should demand an independent state for the Myanmar Muslims to permanently resolve the issue.

JI deputy chief Hafiz Idrees, while addressing rally outside Mansoora on Multan Road said that the violence against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar was unprecedented and said that the Muslim rulers would have to wake up to stop the genocide of the Burmese Muslims. If the Myanmar envoy was not expelled forthwith, he added, the JI would stage a ‘million march’ towards the Myanmar embassy.

JI Information Secretary Amirul Azeem said on the occasion that the world conscience and the United Nations proved to be deaf, dumb and blind to the bloodshed of the Muslims in Myanmar.