Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for the first time started Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy and a team of Surgical Unit-I headed by Dr Mohammad Farooq Afzal has done a historic landmark in this regard while completing first successful operation.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Dr Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab has congratulated the Professor and his team on this achievement and expressed hope that such professional advancement would continue in future too.

He said that it was not possible without research and proper training in the field of medical and it is pride of Lahore General Hospital on introducing such innovations in a public sector hospital.

Dr Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said that as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and the guide lines of Health Department, PGMI and General Hospital administration would continue its efforts to provide free and standard health facilities to the common man and no stone would remain unturned in this regard.

Highlighting the details of this Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy, Dr Farooq Afzal told that fatness is itself a big disease which results in diabetes, blood pressure and joint pain with other problems and latest treatment of fatness would provide relief to the patients in this regard.

He informed that in Lahore General Hospital this operation is being carried without any major surgery and the stomach of the patient is reduced and patient is discharged within two days from the hospital.

He said that initially this facility has been started for the deserving persons while in the private sector the same operation is being carried out from 4 to 6 lac rupees which is almost free as per the policy of the Punjab Government in General Hospital.