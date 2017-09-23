LAHORE - Opposition staged a walkout and pointed quorum following rejection of their demand for bringing the Justice Baqir Ali Najafi report to the House, leading to ending of proceedings on Friday without completion of agenda.

Countering the argument of the chair that the issue was subjudice, the Opposition asserted that the House has already passed a resolution in favour of a person convicted by the apex court (referring to deposed PM Nawaz Sharif).

After the Opposition walkout, PTI’s Naheed Naeem stayed in the House to pointing to the quorum.

As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing of bells for five minutes, the chair prorogued the session.

The Punjab Assembly proceedings started one hour and 20 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

During Question Hour on Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, legislators from both the sides of the political divide grilled Parliamentary Secretary Ehsan Riaz for giving wrong and unsatisfactory answers to their quires. They pointed out unavailability of ventilators, CT Scan, MRI and dysfunctional equipment at tertiary care hospitals. The chair referred the query of treasury legislator Hina Pervaiz Butt for wrong answer from the department.

On completion of proceedings on Question Hour, PTI’s Asif Mahmood drew the attention of the House towards the LHC verdict of making Judicial Commission report on Model Town incident public. He suggested bringing the report in the House before making it public. The rulers would be held accountable for killing 14 innocent people in Model Town, he stated.

On the insistence of the chair that the issue could not be taken up as matter was subjudice, PTI’s Arif Abbasi said that the PA has already passed a resolution in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

Adding that gruesome Model Town incident could not be brushed under the carpet anymore, Abbasi vowed his PTI would continue to raise voice for justice with bereaved families.

As the chair did not allow further debate on the issue, lawmakers from the opposition staged a walkout.

Minister for Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu was presenting half yearly report of National Finance Commission Award when PTI’s Naheed Naeem pointed quorum.

After counting, the chair asked for ringing bells for five minutes. As the quorum remained incomplete, the chair prorogued the session.