LAHORE - Members of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) staged a protest Friday outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat, demanding making public the Justice Ali Baqar Najafi commission report.

The Lahore High Court had on Thursday ordered the provincial government to make public the inquiry report on Model Town incident that left 14 people dead and scores of others injured in the heart of Lahore in 2014. Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi ordered the Punjab home secretary to “immediately provide a copy of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi report to the aggrieved for their consumption without fail”.

As Home Secretary Azam Suleman was not present at his office on Friday, PAT leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur told the media that after the court order, the officer was bound to make the report public.

The PAT, he said, would file a contempt of court case against Azam Suleman.

Meanwhile, dozens of workers staged strong protest that led to massive traffic jam in one of most busy areas in the city.

Chanting slogans against the Punjab government and the home secretary, the demonstrators demanded the inquiry report be made public immediately.

In the officer’s absence, Gandapur conveyed the reservation of Model Town incident victims to the additional home secretary. According to the PAT leader, the victims were postponing their protest at the home secretary’s office till Monday.

Police in the provincial capital had, on instruction of the government, raided Idara Minhajul Quran in Model Town in June 2014. A clash with the armed cops led to the deaths of 14 people and dozens injured.

After three days of Model Town incident, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sacked law minister Rana Sana Ullah. However, on May 29, 2015, almost a year later, he was reinstated with all his honours after a JIT concluded that then-PM Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other ministers including Rana Sanaullah had no direct involvment in the incident.

On Feb 7, an anti-terrorism court refused to try Nawaz Sharif and eleven others, including some federal and provincial ministers in Model Town killings’ case. The court, however, summoned IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, former Lahore DCO Muhammad Usman and 123 others to face the trial. Those twelve defendants whom the court refused to try include Nawaz Sharif, CM Shehbaz Sharif, MNA Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Khwaja Asif, Pervez Rashid, Abid Sher Ali and Ch Nisar Ali Khan, then personal secretary to CM Syed Tauqir Shah, Home Minister Azam Suleman, and then Lahore Commissioner Rashid Mahmood Langrial.

On September 21, the Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered the provincial government to make public an inquiry report on Model Town incident that left 14 people dead and scores of others injured in the heart of Lahore three years ago.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the order on petitions moved by 20 legal heirs of the victims of what resembles ‘state terrorism’. The judge ordered the Punjab home secretary to “immediately provide a copy of Justice (r) Ali Baqar Najafi report to the aggrieved for their consumption without fail”.

Justice Naqvi held that the inquiry report prepared by ‘One-Man Tribunal’ consisting Justice Ali Baqar Najafi regarding the incident of Model Town took place on June 6, 2014, was a public document being “the outcome of judicial proceedings”.

The judge held that “the government is directed to make it publicised forthwith so that legal heirs of the deceased, as well as, injured may be able to know about the actual wrong doers who directly or indirectly were instrumental in the gruesome occurrence, to agitate their grievance in befitted manner in the interest of safe administration of justice”.

“If the above provisions of Article 85 of Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984, are read together with Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2013, the report being a public document it has to be given access to the general public,” Justice Naqvi ruled.

Although the government enacted the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2013, he held, “unfortunately, the law which was enacted by the government itself, has been deviated by the same government under the clog of high handedness and colorful authority, which otherwise seems to be tainted.”

The judge also termed the argument of the law officer that the proceedings carried out in pursuance of the aforesaid legislation cannot be termed as judicial proceedings, as devoid of any force, holding that word “judicial proceedings” has been contemplated in West Pakistan Tribunals Inquiry Ordinance, 1969.

Beside that, the judge ruled the courts having jurisdiction to adjudicate upon the matter are vested with the power to extend relief according to facts and circumstances.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Shan Gull argued that six constitutional petitions were already pending before a full bench while the petition moved by Jawwad Hamid seeking publication of the inquiry report was dismissed by a full bench. The law officer said the petitioners cannot claim publication of the inquiry report as they boycotted the proceedings conducted by the tribunal at one stage.

He contended that the government was fully conversant with the fact that if this inquiry report is made public that might prejudice the public order, which is exclusively within the domain of the government to tackle; hence the petition in hand is liable to be dismissed. However, when the court asked the law officer whether the petitioners of the said six petitions had any direct relationship with any of the deceased or injured of the incident, the law officer could not give a satisfactory answer.

The judge then held that the present petitioners were the legal heirs of the deceased and injured, so “they have the right to know the facts that who actually was the wrong doer”, with directions to the provincial government to make it public immediately.

Barrister Ali Zafar argued on behalf of Qaisar Iqbal and 19 other legal heirs of the deceased as well as injured of Model Town incident.

The petitioners’ counsel mainly relied on Article 19(A) of the Constitution, which ensures the fundamental right of every citizen to have access to information in all matters of public interest. He argued that releasing the inquiry report is clearly a matter of public interest and the provincial government was bound under the law to give the required information to the petitioners.

Zafar stressed this was a case of enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed to the petitioners and to all members of the public. He adopted the argument that the high court, under Article 199 of the Constitution, is the custodian and protector of fundamental rights, and thus has the constitutional obligation to direct the government to publish the report in its original form, without any manipulation, tampering or deletions.

The court passed the order on a private complaint filed by Idara Minhajul Quran (sister organisation of Pakistan Awami Tehreek). Rejecting the plea to the extent of the ex-PM and other ministers, ATC-II Judge Ch Muhammad Azam observed that the court could not summon a person in a private complaint unless direct/documentary evidence was furnished by plaintiff.

However, the trial of 125 officials is pending adjudication before an ATC on private complaint moved by Jawwad Hamid of Idara Minhajul Quran.