LAHORE - Only three days of fule is left at filling pumps due to the ongoing petrol crisis. Many petrol pumps are closed, adding to the miseries of commuters who are already dealing with poor transport services in the provincial capital.

Petrol demand in Lahore is 3 million litres whereas the supply is 1.2 million litres. Petrol pumps are facing a shortfall of 1.8 million litres.

People have criticised the administration for not paying attention to this issue.

Four criminals arrested

The Cantonment Police claimed Friday to have arrested four accused involved in blind murder, burgalry and other cases besides recovering valuables.

Addressing a press conference at PS Defence-A, SP Catonment Investigation Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry said SI Mushtaq Ahmad, in-charge of Investigation police PS Baghbanpura Homicide, traced a blind case and arrested Jabbar for his involvment in murder of his former wife, Beenish Bibi. The police also traced another case and arrested a woman involved in killing her husband Abdul Rehman.

Inspector Hussnain Haider, from Investigation Police PS Nothern Cantonment, arrested two thieves of Achhu burgalry gang and recovered 31 mobile phones and other Rs1.2 million items.