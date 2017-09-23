LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the law enforcement agencies and the administration to ensure foolproof security at all sensitive places and religious sites during the holy month of Muharram.

Presiding over a meeting on law and order here on Friday, the chief minister said that foolproof security arrangements be ensured to maintain law and order and protect lives and properties of people in Muharram. He said that peaceful environment be ensured in Muharram and best security arrangements be made on routes of Muharram processions.

Shehbaz said that peace committees should be activated at the district level and they should work to promote religious harmony in districts. He said that control rooms should be set up at province, division, district and tehsil level and four-tier security should be provided to mourning processions. He said that a report be presented to him after hundred percent audit of CCTV cameras, generators, lights, walkthrough gates, metal detectors and other security equipment. No compromise will be made on publication and distribution of objectionable material and indiscriminate action should be initiated in case of any violation, he said.

The chief minister said that strict action be taken against the elements involved in provocative speeches and observance of code of conduct be ensured at every cost. He said that violation of anti wall-chalking law would not be tolerated. He directed the authorities to expedite combing operations in the province. No leniency could be tolerated therefore law enforcement agencies should remain fully alert and use their professional capabilities to ensure peace in Muharram. In Muharram, he said, every possible step should be taken to promote religious harmony. He said that Muharram security plan should be implemented in letter and spirit and additional force should be deployed at mosques, Imambargahs and other places of importance. He said that law enforcement agencies should maintain a close liaison with each other and ensure rule of law at any cost. He said that indiscriminate action should be initiated against those taking law into their hand.

Separately, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the department concerned to set up relief camps for the people of villages affected by Indian Army’s cross-border firing along the Working Boundary near Sialkot.

Strongly condemning the indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Indian Army at the Sialkot Working Boundary, the chief minister expressed his sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.

He said that relief camps should be set up for people displaced due to Indian shelling and provision of facilities to displaced people in relief camps should continue. He announced financial aid for heirs of citizens martyred in the unprovoked firing by the Indian Army. The heirs of the martyrs will be given Rs500,000 each, those severely injured will get Rs75,000 each and people with minor injuries will be given Rs25,000 each. The chief minister directed Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed to issue cheques of financial assistance to the affected people without any delay.

Also, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Maulana Fazalur Rehman called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday. Both leaders condemned unprovoked Indian firing at the Sialkot Working Boundary as well as brutalities of the Indian armed forces against unarmed Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

Later, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting where arrangements for the Pak Medical Health Exhibition in the provincial capital were reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the Punjab government had planned to organise the Pak Medical Health Exhibition in the provincial capital at the end of the month. Higher officials of the Turkish Health Ministry as well as Turkish and Pakistani companies working in the health sector will participate in the exhibition.

Also, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the Saudi government and people on the national day of Saudi Arabia. In his message on the National Day of Saudi Arabia, the chief minister said that this day was a glowing chapter in the Islamic history and heritage.

CM LEAVES FOR LONDON TODAY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leaving for London today (Saturday) on a weeklong private visit.

During his stay in London, he will attend an important meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on party matters and his return to the country. The meeting will review results of the by-election in the NA-120 constituency where Kalsoom Nawaz won on September 17 and the Electoral Reforms Bill. The meeting will also be attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting will discuss Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution that have been subject of an elaborate discussion at the political and intellectual level after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister by the Supreme Court.

The chief minister will also inquire after his sister-in-law Kalsoom Nawaz, who is under treatment for cancer, and return home on October 1.