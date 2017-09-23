LAHORE - Scholars at a sitting here on Friday said that abiding by the constitution and upholding its supremacy in all circumstance was the solution to all problems facing the country today.

They opposed any formula or amendment to the constitution that could divest the country of its basic structure, which stands on the pillars of Legislature, Executive and Judiciary. They said that every institution should work within its limits.

The roundtable discussion was organised by Soch, a local think-tank headed by Muhammad Mehdi, and PINA, headed by Altaf Hussain Qureshi, at the Punjab University on Friday.

Muhammad Mehdi, senior leader of the PML-N, said the country was in a state of confusion and uncertainty surrounded the next general elections. There were apprehensions about an impending unconstitutional move in the country. “In the past, some people plotted to remove Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, but ultimately these political leaders were called back to run the system. It is an admitted fact that there is no way forward without political leadership,” he said.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Zaffar Moeen underlined the need for promoting nationalism among the masses to deal with every issue. He said it was the duty of universities and think-tanks to build a “national narrative” and enable people to channelise their energies in the national interest and withstand the adversaries.

Prof Amjad Abbas Magsi laid stress on making the parliament strong. He said it was important that state institutions act according to their constitutional powers.

Senior journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami said it was high time for the PML-N leadership to thrash out a new strategy to save the party from splitting.

Altaf Hussan Qureshi said a deep sense of responsibility needed to be inculcated in every department of national life. He said that dialogue at various levels was a must to build a new narrative.

Gen (r) Ghulam Mustafa said that Supreme Court verdict must be allowed to prevail instead of locking horns with the judiciary. “We need to rise above individualism and allow the law to rule us,” he said.