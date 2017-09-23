GUEST WRITER

When the electric impulse in the heart ceases even the large-hearted die. So did Gulzar Khan of Mashogagar village, Edwardes College, Cambridge University and the Civil Service of Pakistan (1972) a few days back. We buried him in his beloved mother earth. If the size of the multitudes who had gathered at his funeral was any guide he was a most loved and popular individual of his time. He was seventy, and like Pakistan, had successfully overcome many tribulations.

Gulzar in a sense was a late starter, as in life, there always are some initial disappointments. He however made up any deficiency in doubly quick time and well before the hour arrived there were few who matched his wit, scholarship, street smartness, administrative abilities and most importantly his generosity. He read avidly and for decades on end he would read at least two books or more every month. In Edwardes college in the sixties there was always a race on who first gets the only copy of Time magazine in the common room! Dr Edmonds the principal, thereafter arbitrated.

He had his detractors and who does not have a few? I think they consisted largely of those who either knew him insufficiently or were superficial in their appreciations demanding blind obedience to dictates. He did fall foul of some rulers and politicians because he would not be dictated to but amongst friends and the common folk there never was such an issue. The latter of course was more important. He kept well clear of sycophancy while knowing well that in our dear land this was the currency of choice for successful exchange. But someone had to hold the baton of honour also. He was the one who did!

He was an instant success where ever he was posted because it would take him only a few minutes to initiate a conservation and then to strike a life time friendship. Whether as the Commissioner Peshawar or Political Agent North Waziristan, Home Secretary Frontier or Commissioner Afghan Refugees he left a mark. His forte was dialogue and reconciliation amongst parties, much like that of his favourite, the witty Maulana Bijlighar. I once chanced to meet one of Gulzar’s professor in Cambridge who thought he was amongst the brightest he had come across.

There was much time for simple fun in his life. Few were the occasions he was not heard trading light barbs and witticism with friends and associates. What he loved most, like his class fellow Ismail Niazi, were jokes at his own expense. The tribesmen absolutely adored him in jirgas because he was amongst the very few who beat them at recalling apt Pushto proverbs and mataloonah in argument, some rather unprintable.

Yes, he was inspiration to many, myself included. He would often say ‘room mayta, if one could help someone in need it would be a pity not to do so’. He did his bit and left. Thank you for the fifty years of friendship; fare thee well.

The writer is class fellow of Gulzar and has served as the chief secretary of GB, AJK, KP and Sindh. He can be reached at markhornine@gmail.com.