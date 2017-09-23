LAHORE: The 4th Young Filmmakers Competition has begun in Lahore for which young people, under the age of 18, can send their entries by October 5.

The competition is being held under the sponsorship of Lahore International Children’s Film Festival (LICFF), a project of The Little Art. The competition aims to give opportunity to students and young people to showcase their talent in Lahore International Children’s Film Festival to be held in November and earn recognition while representing their schools.

Participants of the competition are required to make a short film (under 3 minutes) using a camera or high quality cell phone and send it to the competition. The selected films will be showcased in the Heritage Festival, in the 9th Lahore International Children’s Film Festival 2017 and other city festivals.

LICFF has been bringing some of the world’s best films, made for, by and about children and youth to Pakistan since 2007. The festival has been pivotal to entertain, inspire and educate thousands of children in several cities across Pakistan.

The first three best films will receive Rs. 5,000 cash prize each. Selected films will be screened in the festivals and young filmmakers will be invited to attend the opening event of the festival to receive shields and prizes.

Communication Manager of LICFF, Umair Mushtaq, said last year around 28 films were selected in the competition and five films were selected for showcasing in the Lahore International Children’s Film Festival.

‘And the winner film received the cash price of Rs. 5,000. It is an inter school competition for students to promote children as film makers, while training them in the art of film making and exhibiting their work in the festival," said Umair.