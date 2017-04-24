Their lordships of the Supreme Court showed the world that they were phatichar railu katas. Instead of doing the just thing by disqualifying Mian Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister, and making Imran Khan his successor, they set up a Joint Investigation Team. And Mr Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the head of the five-member bench, also showed that he had read The Godfather, by using it to quote Balzac’s dictum that behind every great fortune there is a crime. Well, I suppose for a book published in 1969 that’s pretty good going. Now none of that pretentious stuff like Shakespeare (of which the Quaid-e-Azam was so fond) or even Robert Frost (who Benazir Bhutto quoted in her first speech to the National Assembly as PM in 1988). This is the era when Robert Dylan is the Nobel Literature laureate.

Well, at least Mr Justice Khosa has read something. The JIT that has been ordered would do well to read Puzo, and maybe listen to a Dylan recording or two, to get in the mood. It might wonder whether Mian Nawaz is the Don, or the Don’s son and eventually successor, Mikey. The Don was played by Marlon Brando in the film, and Mikey by Al Pacino. Brando’s hairline is a better fit for Mian Nawaz, even after the transplant.

So what character best fits Imran? Tessio, the subordinate who tried to set up Mikey’s assassination? Or Fredo, the second, passed-over, son, who set up the Don? Both came to sticky ends. But the Supreme Court was neither Imran’s Luca nor his Neri, so Mian Nawaz didn’t ‘sleep with the fishes’ after the judgment.

Another disappointment for Imran was the referendum in Turkey without any PTI sit-in. The PTI demand is that Mian Nawaz resign, so that the JIT can carry out its investigation without him interfering. Of course, Imran probably feels that Erdogan is right to abolish the office of Prime Minister there. If only the Supreme Court had been firm over here! If for some nitpicking reason it didn’t want to install Imran, it could have abolished Mian Nawaz along with his office.

Now that the result of the Turkish referendum is in, it is being surrounded by a mass of rigging allegations. Now we all know about Imran and rigging allegations. If anybody in Turkey agrees to ensure Imran’s marriage, he will be over to lead the protest against the rigging.

Of course, neither the judgement nor that referendum result has been blamed on militants. However, the capture of a militant before she could bomb a church on Easter Sunday has. She was not exactly a poster-girl for modern education, because she was a medical student, not a madressah product.

These days, you can never be sure. Look at Mashal Khan, who was killed by classmates for blasphemy, and whose killing is being assumed to be unjust. There seems a lot of emphasis on whether he committed blasphemy or not. That seems irrelevant. I mean, even if he did, was killing him the right thing to do?

He should have been an isolated tragedy, instead of a precedent. Look at what happened in Sialkot District, where two sisters shot dead someone accused of blasphemy in 2004, who had fled then and returned to face the charge now. And then there was the mentally deranged chappie almost killed in Chitral, and was only saved by an enterprising army man. There too, the crowd did not take kindly to the idea of a police investigation. The military finds itself called in. The JIT into Mian Nawaz, must include representatives of the ISI and the Military Intelligence, and there have been calls for Mashal Khan’s killers to be tried by a military court.

Well, the US National Security Advisor, Lt Gen H.R. McMaster, was in town, just before the Panama decision. He didn’t have anything to do with it, of course, but he did show that the job of PM’s National Security Advisor, currently held by a retired lieutenant-general, could go to a serving officer. It could be one with civilian clothing, like the DG ISI.

Ex-President Asif Zardari may have called for Mian Nawaz’s resignation, but has been distracted by events in South Korea, where the ousted President has now been charged with corruption. Zardari can’t see why a former President needed to be hounded like that.

He should focus on finding militants. There’s too much excuse-making. Like the Ahmadi professor killed in Lahore. Obviously militants. And now they’re trying to say it was during a robbery. Instead of deducing that militants were going in for robbery. And there was the blast at the football club in Germany, which they’re now trying to pass off as someone trying to lower the club’s stock price. Instead of saying militants were now going into stocks.

And did anyone notice how a Fresno man tried to convert the War on Islam into a race war, when he went on a shooting spree, killing three. It seems that he understood here Donald Trump is coming from. Himself a black and a Muslim, he carried out the assault in a city with a Hispanic name. Well, he didn’t post a video of the shooting, as did the Facebook killer, who turned up dead in a parked car, after he had posted the video of his latest deed.

And here we were going through unseasonally hot weather. I would blame global warming, but President Trump has said it’s a Chinese conspiracy to do down the USA. Anyway, the heatwave will still be on when the UK goes to the polls on May 8, over Brexit. It seems Prime Minister Teresa May is taking the old method of going to the country when there’s anything serious to be done.