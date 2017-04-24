LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday chaired a meeting which reviewed progress on the steps taken to improve the healthcare system and ongoing reform programs in the health sector.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that provision of quality and modern medical facilities to people is his mission which will be fulfilled at all costs. With hard work and determination steps are being taken to improve the healthcare system.

The chief minister said that we had to move forward to serve the ailing humanity. All out resources were available for the provision of better medical facilities to the people. He said that Prime Minister National Health Insurance Program was successfully running in four districts of the province and the scope of this program would be extended to all districts of the province.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Punjab government had introduced modern system of purchase, supply and distribution of medicines and this new system would end sale of counterfeit and substandard medicines. He said that the samples of medicines were being sent to foreign labs for examination and those who were performing well in collecting samples of medicines and sending them to foreign labs would be encouraged. This new system of purchase, supply and distribution of medicines was an important step for the provision of quality medicines to the patients, he added.

The chief minister said that the program to provide city scan machines in all districts was being implemented. With the installation of city scan machines in districts hospitals, the patients would have city scan facilities round the clock.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed for the audit of dialyses machines installed in all government hospitals and to take immediate steps to overcome the shortage of nephrologists in government hospitals. The Chief Minister said that mobile health units were providing quality medical facilities to people at their doorsteps in far flung areas.

The chief minister also directed to complete the matter regarding the purchase of more mobile health units. He also directed to present a comprehensive plan for blood bank, blood collection and blood transfer.

He said that motorbikes ambulance service would be introduced soon in 9 divisions of the province and the training for staff of motorbikes ambulance service was going on. The chief minister said that the Punjab government has handed over the administration of ambulance service of the hospitals from health department to Rescue 1122.

This new system of ambulance service would improve the service of transferring patients to hospitals on time. The Chief Minister said that Patient Transfer Service was a revolutionary step of Punjab government.

He further added that continuous efforts were required for the improvement in healthcare system which would bear fruits one day. DG Rescue 1122 while briefing said that all steps had been taken for the auction of old ambulances and the auction of 81 outmode ambulances would be done in this month.

Provincial Ministers Kh Salman Rafique, Kh Imran Nazir, Advisor Dr Umer Saif, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretaries of the concerning departments, Health Experts and other high officials also attended the meeting.

SHEHBAZ GREETS ERDOGAN

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday telephoned Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and congratulated him on his success in referendum.

The chief minister said that the people of Turkey have once again expressed their confidence in his great leadership. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey has made rapid progress. He said the people of Turkey, by casting vote in favor of their popular leader in referendum, have proved that he lives in their hearts.

The way Recep Tayyip Erdogan has supported his people and served them, this referendum is victory to this service, he added. He said the Turk people through the power of their vote have proved that there is no alternate to the politics of hard work, service and honesty.

CM PRAISED FOR ORANGE LINE

NORINCO China Railway Orange Line Metro Train Project Manager Zhu Pengfei called on Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they exchanged in detail words on the progress of civil works of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project and also expressed satisfaction on the progress of civil works being done on the project.

Praising the high quality of civil works of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, NORINCO China Railway Orange Line Metro Train Project Manager Zhu Pengfei said that under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif quality and standardized work was being done on the metro train project.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project was an unprecedented gift of Pak-China friendship, love and devotion. The Chinese President, Premier and the government gave this gift to Pakistan and especially to the people of Lahore.

The chief minister said that Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project was important in order to modernize the transportation system and high quality work was being done on the civil works of the project.

He said that Orange Line Metro Train Project would be a masterpiece in terms of architecture, quality and transparency and would prove to be a game changer in providing international-standard modern, fast and economical transportation facility to the common man.

Shehbaz Sharif said that this wonderful gift by China would always be remembered by the people of Pakistan. PML-N Senior Leader Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority and other concerning officials were also present on the occasion.