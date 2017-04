LAHORE - Vegetables prices decreas during last one week, a survery shows.

Potato was sold after one rupees price down at Rs22 per kg, Onion at Rs26 per kg, tomato at Rs30 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs64 per kg, Pumpkin at Rs44 per kg, and Bitter gourd at Rs 56 per kg.

Lemon was sold at Rs 180, green peas at Rs64 per kg, cabbage at Rs22 per kg and Cauliflower at Rs22 per kg.