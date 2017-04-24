LAHORE - As the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) along with other opposition parties is stepping up its pressure on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (PML-N) to resign in the wake of Panama Leaks verdict, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has termed the move against the spirit of the Charter of Democracy (CoD).

“The People’s Party does have the right to difference of opinion but it was bound under the CoD not to derail the system by asking the prime minister to resign”, said PML-N media coordinator Muhammad Mehdi while talking to the media on Sunday.

The CoD had been signed by slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif back in 2006 promising that none of the party would work to destabilize democracy.

Mehdi alleged that the PPP was doing opposition only for the sake of opposition to gain power. He said that this was making the party to follow the illusion of reaching the power corridors by hook or by crook.

He advised the PPP not to violate the CoD claiming that the N League had always been abiding by it. “Allowing the PPP-led government in Gilgit-Baltistan to complete its term though the federal government of the PML-N could have ousted it easily is an evidence of its commitment with the CoD, he added.

Mehdi cautioned that the PPP should be careful about such leaders who just for the sake of their single seat were making the party to inch towards the PTI which, he alleged, was out to derail democratic system. “The PTI is wishing to assume power through back door even if it has to support any dictator,” he said.