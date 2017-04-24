LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association’s demand of resignation from the Prime Minister remained as the most prominent event of the legal fraternity during the last week.

This is the biggest bar of the country and the first one which has raised voice against PM Nawaz Sharif’s clinging to the office which they consider an open challenge to the rule of law after the SC’s judgment in Panamagate case. The bar says that PM Nawaz has only one week to tender resignation.

The LHCBA has threatened that they would launch countrywide movement if he (Nawaz Sharif) doesn’t quit.

Leaders of the bar also rejected the impression that their demand was politically motivated, and reiterated it is a genuine call for the rule of law. This time, they say, their movement will be the biggest as compared to the past movements including 2007’s which resulted into the end of military dictator Musharraf’s rule.

The lawyers who know well the meaning of the SC’s judgment say that the prime minister has no legal or moral justification to remain in office, announcing that they will continue their struggle for the supremacy of law and constitution.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court Bar Association is asking the prime minister to leave the office till the finding of the JIT in Panama case. It also says that it will call its executive committee meeting within 15 days to decide their future plan that what they are going to do.

The SCBA has the same stance except the immediate demand of resignation from the PM. The upcoming week will witness the lawyers getting organised for the journey the bar leaders has announced to set on.

During the week, many cases including appointment of Qasim M Niaz as Chairman of National Tarrif Commission, protests on Mall Road, detention of Jamatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides, new uniform of Punjab police, and alleged illegal appointments with UET and Anti-Narcotics Force gained the courts’ attention.

Other than that, three important cases were taken up by the lower courts during the last week including bail matter of a suspect involved in mutliating and blinding a 9th class student, ex-premier Raja Pervez Ashraf’s alleged role in illegal appointments, and Zahid Mahmood Qasmi of Pakistan Ulema Council.

In the case of National Tariff Commission’s chairman case, Justice Ayesha A Malik of the LHC reserved the verdict. Shahfqat Chohan was the petitioner who had alleged that this appointment was made without a nod from the federal cabinet.

The petitoner stated that Mr Niaz did not qualify for the post. He asserted that the impugned appointment was made in violation of the law and command of the superior courts. He requested the court to declare appointment of Mr Niaz as illegal.

In reply, a deputy attorney general told the court that NTC was revamped to protect the local trade. He also submitted the summary of the federal cabinet meeting in which the approval for appointment of Mr Niaz was made.

On a petition against Mall Road protests, the LHC directed the Lahore Commissioner to enforce law banning protests at The Mall and disposed of the petition. The court order comes at a time when PTI’s chairman Imran Khan is gearing up for massive rallies across the country in the wake of Panama verdict.

Also in the week, the LHC suspended an order of a single bench and allowed functioning of Punjab University’s equivalence department. The single bench comprising Justice Atir Mahmood had declared illegal functioning of the equivalence department.

The university challenged the decision through an intra court appeal, which was heard on Thursday by a two-judge bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan.

PU counsel Malik Awais Khalid argued that the single bench passed the impugned judgment beyond any justification. The university being governed by Punjab Higher Education Commission had the power to recognise degrees, he submitted.

He said the power of HEC-Federal to recognise the degrees was a case of different nature. The counsel prayed to the bench to set aside the impugned decision and allow the equivalence department to function.

The bench stayed the judgement and temporarily restored the department, issuing notices to the parties for April 24.

In the detention case of Hafiz Saeed and his aides, the ministry of interior told the LHC that no violation of law was made in issuance of the detention orders. In a written reply submitted before the court, the ministry defended the detention of the JuD leaders saying the orders were issued under section 11EE of Anti Terrorism Act 1997, which deals with the proscription of person.

In its reply, the ministry said that the Jamaatud Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) had been kept under observation on the basis of a report sent by the ministry of foreign affairs. “In light of that report, the federal government had reasons to believe that JuD and FIF were engaged in certain activities which could be prejudicial to peace and security and in violation of Pakistan’s obligation to the United Nations Security Council resolution.”

The ministry urged the court to dismiss the petition of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides challenging their detention. A division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan examined the report and adjourned hearing of the petition for April 27.

Hafiz Saeed, Prof Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid, Qazi Kashif Hussain and Abdullah Ubaid had challenged their detention through Advocate AK Dogar.

Last week, while dismissing the petition against introduction of new uniform for police force in Punjab, the LHC imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the petitioner for filing an ‘unnecessary’ petition.

Mian Shabbir Ismail advocate had filed the petition pleading that the government’s decision of changing police uniform instead changing police culture was irrational. He also questioned the tender given to Nishat Textile Mills for manufacturing the new uniform, alleging that procurement rules were violated by the government.

Instead of wasting public money on uniform, the petitoner said, the money should be spent on improving the police culture and all the basic facilities for the betterment of the citizens of Punjab.

However, after a reply from the Punjab government that no rule had been violated in introducing new uniform, the court slapped the petitoner with fine.

Also, the high court during the week issued notices to University of Engineering and Technology’s vice chancellor in a petition challenging alleged illegal appointment of varsity’s registrar and controller examination.

Moreover, the LHC sought detailed reply from Anti-Narcotics Force in a petition challenging process of alleged illegal recruitment of three prosecutors with the force. The court will resume hearing on May 5.