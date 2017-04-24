LAHORE - Three people were murdered and as many injured during gun attacks in two different parts of the provincial metropolis, police said on Sunday. The bodies were shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Two men were shot dead and two others wounded over cable dispute in Misri Shah while a man killed his uncle over property dispute in Liaqatabad police precincts.

According to police, gunmen opened fire on a group of people over the dispute of cable in Chamra Mandi on Sunday evening. As a result, two men died on the spot while another two were rushed to hospital with bullet injuries. The attackers fled instantly.

The deceased were identified by police as Riaz Ahmed, 35, and Ahsan Liaqat, 20. The bodies were shifted to the morgue by rescue workers. Police investigators were at the hospital to record the statements of the wounded till late Sunday night. No case was registered yet.

A police officer said the attackers were identified by the victim family and they were conducting raids to arrest the killers. He said that the double-murder case would be registered with Misri Shah police station when the victim party would submit a formal complaint.

In another incident, a youth shot dead his 50-year-old uncle over the dispute of a two-Marla property in Bhatti Colony in the limits of Liaqatabad police. The killer managed to escape from the crime scene. The police identified the deceased as Abdul Razzaq.

The family told the police Razzaq had developed a dispute with his nephew Faisal over the possession of a two-Marla property. On the day of incident, Faisal exchanged harsh words with his uncle. The youth then took out a pistol and opened fire on his uncle, who died on the spot.

The police last night filed a murder case against the accused on the complaint of a relative of the deceased. No arrest was made yet. Further investigations were underway.

Narcotics seized

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Sunday claimed to have recovered huge quantity of narcotics and arrested several accused during last four days.

Spokesman for the PHP said that above said seizures were made after taking action against accused during last four days. He said that 49 culprits of various heinous crimes were arrested and recovered 395 liters liquor, 840 grams chars from their possession.

11 Court absconders were also among the arrested and rendered 2167 helps to commuters. On instruction of Addl IGP/PHP Amjad Javaid Saleemi, PHP teams arrested 05 POs and 11 court absconders during picket duties while recovered 395 litters liquor, 840 gram chars after arresting 23 culprits.

Furthermore, PHP teams arrested 10 illicit armors and recovered 09 pistols, 02 riffle, 03 cartages and 88 bullets from them.

Further investigation is underway.