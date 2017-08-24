LAHORE: Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the paper leakage of medical entry test. The additional chief secretary will be the convener of six-member inquiry committee while Additional IG (Special Branch), Prof Dr Eice Muhammad, FIA director, Punjab Forensic Science Agency DG and CMIT Member are also included in the committee. This committee would review the matter of paper leakage from each and every aspect and will present its comprehensive report to the chief minister within 72 hours. Talking to the media at an event, Punjab Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani said retest of MDCAT will be decided after the report of the committee constituted by the chief minister.–Staff Reporter