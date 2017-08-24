LAHORE - A 25-year-old man was shot dead while fighting back criminals during a road robbery in Harbanspura police precincts on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified by police as Faisal, a resident of Salamatpura. The police moved the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the killing with no arrest made yet.

A relative of the deceased told the police that Faisal left the house to buy sacrificial animal from a nearby market but he was intercepted by gunmen on the way.

Two robbers tried to snatch cash from him but they opened straight fire on Faisal as he offered resistance. The bandits fled on their two-wheeler. The young man was rushed to a hospital where he died later. The police filed a murder case against unidentified gunmen and launched the investigation.

Found dead

A man was found dead from bushes alongside the airport road in Nadir Abad area on early Wednesday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police were treating the death as homicide. A police investigator said there were torture marks on the partially decomposed body. The police registered a case and were investigating the death.





