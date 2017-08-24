LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took a swipe at the ruling party for, what he called, doing discriminatory development.

He was talking to a delegation of party workers. He claimed in five years he had undertaken work like 55 years.

He counted his government’s feat saying that during PML-Q tenure, he had introduced free education concept and monthly stipends were fixed for poor girl students.

State of the art cardiology hospital was established while modern burn unit, dental unit and a nursing college were set up.–Staff Reporter