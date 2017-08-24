LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said Pakistan’s future is in safe hands, suggesting the youth not to pay heed to the negative narrative about the country. He was addressing an event held in connection with the Independence Day celebrations at a private school Wednesday. Students presented national songs to pay homage to the heroes of Pakistan movement. Gillani urged the youth to be optimistic as the country achieved a lot during a short period since its independence in 1947. “Pakistan has been producing Microsoft engineers,” he added. “Pakistan is rated 10 times better than India in developing economies and placed 52nd on the list by the World Economic Forum. “Our youth are fourth among the most intelligent people in the world,” he asserted. “The country’s economy would flourish with the advent of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and youth would have more job opportunities,” he hoped. The minister, during the ceremony, gave away certificates to the position holders Muhammad Abdullah and Fatima Awais, while appreciating the services of boy scouts and girl guides.–Staff Reporter