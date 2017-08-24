LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association Wednesday decided to launch weekly protest to denounce violence against lawyers on August 21.

Reportedly lawbreaking lawyers went on the rampage at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on August 21 after a full bench issued non-bailable arrest warrants for one of their Multan colleague. The court had ordered arrest of Multan High Court Bar Association President Sher Zaman Qureshi who had not appeared before the court despite repeated directives in a contempt case.

Qureshi and his colleagues had allegedly humiliated a judge at the Multan Bench on July 24 when Justice Qasim Khan was hearing a case related to a mosque land dispute. Qureshi, Multan Bar Secretary Syed Qaisar Abbas Kazmi and others were also accused of ransacking the court and ripping off nameplate of the judge. Talking suo motu notice of the incident, the LHC chief justice withdrew all four Multan bench judges to the principal seat and initiated contempt proceedings against the Multan bar president and secretary.

The five-member bench headed by the CJ on Monday ordered the Multan regional police officer to arrest Sher Zaman and produce him in the court today (August 22). The court also suspended his licence.

As the bench passed the order, lawyers present outside the Chief Justice Block tried to enter the courtroom. Police used water cannon and teargas to clear the premises of lawbreaking lawyers. Rangers were also called in to guard the CJ Block. Also, the lawbreakers pelted the Lahore High Court with stones.

Scores of lawyers were reported to have been injured during the violent clash. The clash continued for an hour, causing a mess on The Mall – the heart of the Punjab capital.

Later, lawyers staged a sit-in at the GPO Chowk that lasted till evening. The Lahore High Court Bar Association announced a boycott of courts. The bar leaders held a meeting and strongly condemned violence including its Finance Secretary Zaheer Butt, said a press statement Wednesday. The lawyers vowed to continue protest till reconciliation between the bench and Multan bar, saying that they would also call all Pakistan lawyers’ convention.

In the press statement on Wednesday, the LHCBA office bearers said heavy containers had been put on the premises of the Lahore High Court which were never seen even during the army rules. They said the litigants had been suffering due to the containers, it said. It said they would hoist black flags every Thursday and wear black bands to condemn the violence on lawyers. However, the bar did not mention sufferings of the litigants on the day when the clash erupted on August 21, before or after the day. The case would be taken up by Sept 8.

