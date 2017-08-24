LAHORE - The Election Commission has issued notice to Federal Minister Pervez Malik on a petition filed by PPP’s Faisal Mir accusing the minister of the violation of code of conduct in NA-120 as the PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is being run by the sitting MNAs.

Returning Officer Muhammad Shahid has required the respondent minister and others to reply to the petition within three days.

The petitioner contends the conduct for the by-election restrained the elected members of the parliament from running or taking part in the electioneering of their candidate.

But of the ruling party, PML-N candidate, ministers and other elected representatives were involved in the running campaign of their party candidate, he added.

He also charged the ruling party with using state machinery in the campaign of PML-N candidate and carrying out development schemes in that constituency allegedly to influence the voters.





OUR STAFF REPORTER