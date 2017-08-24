LAHORE - PML-N leaders have said that they do not expect justice from the NAB references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children as such they have will not appear before the Bureau’s inquiry team in relation to preparation of the references.

Appearing before media on Wednesday, Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Sharifs’ counsel Amjad Pervez expressed serious reservations on the NAB inquiry as a matter of justifying non-appearance of the Sharifs before the NAB (which has so far called them for three times to join the probe).

Saad Rafiq finding faults with the JIT probe into the charges against the Sharifs on the SC order said, JIT was being controlled by someone else. He picked holes in the Supreme Court decision on April 20 and said it mentioned certain ‘uncalled for’ remarks against the leader of the largest political party of the country.

The PML-N stalwart said they had options of moving Supreme Judicial Council against the PCO judges but they exercised restraint from treading that path as they did not want confrontation with the institutions. Nawaz Shari led a big rally from Islamabad to Lahore and not a single derogatory remark was uttered against any institution throughout, he said.

The minister said Pakistan has come under difficult time after US President Trump’s threat as such time is for forging unity instead of fragmentation and schisms. He said whoever created rift in the nation in the past went down into the history with bad words.

To a question asked about the army chief, Saad Rafiq said they never held him behind any conspiracy or part of it rather they highly valued his views on democracy.

When Rana Sana was quizzed about the repeated conspiracy rhetoric of the PML-N against Nawaz Sharif, he said their “instruments are quite obvious” and “those behind the curtain will also get exposed.”

Saad Rafiq, on the question of illness of Kulsoom Nawaz, said her health is Nawaz Sharif’s utmost concern and there was no harm if he would go see her in London. When asked if NAB can arrest Nawaz Sharif for defying its calls for appearance, the railways minister said only NAB can answer this question. About Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, he said, he would come back soon.

Rana Sanaullah said Nawaz Sharif was hero of millions of Pakistanis as such protection of legal rights of Sharif in fact, is protecting their rights. Explaining non appearance before the NAB, he said when their fundamental rights are suppressed about procedure of the NAB probe and the result had already been drawn and references had to be inevitably framed under the Court order, then what was the use of appearing before such a forum.

Sana said when a high court judge is already an administrative judge of the special courts, appointment of a monitoring judge especially on the references against Sharif and exclusion of NAB chairman’s role in the entire process is questionable. He said their party also discussed all legal aspects of the references and decided to keep the public abreast with the day to day development so that impression could be avoided as if the Sharifs are escaping the law.

When a question was raised that under Article 184(4) of the Constitution, the Supreme Court in its original jurisdiction can pass order overriding other procedural law and can set a time frame what lacuna existed in the present decision of SC about framing of the references against the Sharifs, Amjad Pervez advocate said they have moved review against that decision “as we feel our fundamental rights have been suppressed.”

Referring to the SC observations, the PML-N leaders said they had credible information that NAB was ‘dead’ and ‘buried’ and but surprisingly it had been revitalised and now was proceeding with the references at the pace of a galloping horse.

